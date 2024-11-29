News & Insights

Helix BioPharma Expands Portfolio with Key Acquisition

November 29, 2024 — 11:04 am EST

Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP) has released an update.

Helix BioPharma Corp. has entered into an asset purchase agreement to acquire an oral immune checkpoint inhibitor from Laevoroc Immunology AG, enhancing its immune-oncology portfolio. This transaction will involve issuing 16.5% of Helix’s shares to acquire intellectual property and assets, pending regulatory approval. The move aims to expand Helix’s pipeline with promising therapeutic candidates for leukemia patients.

