Helix Announces Contract Extension With Petrobras For Siem Helix 2 Vessel

(RTTNews) - Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) has entered into a two-year extension of its well intervention charter and services contracts with Petrobras for the Siem Helix 2 well intervention vessel offshore Brazil. The Siem Helix 2 is a well intervention vessel capable of performing a wide range of subsea services.

Scotty Sparks, Helix's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, said: "Market conditions globally and in Brazil have been improving, and demand for our world-class assets and experienced crews has been steadily increasing."

