Helius Medical Technologies Receives Confirmation of Nasdaq Compliance for Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Helius Medical Technologies announced compliance with Nasdaq's bid price requirement while working on equity rule compliance by June 30, 2025.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. announced that it has demonstrated full compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement as per the Listing Rules, following a notification from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel on June 3, 2025. However, the company must still fulfill the equity requirement by June 30, 2025, to maintain its Nasdaq listing. The compliance process will remain open until Helius meets all listing requirements. Helius focuses on neurotechnology solutions for balance and gait deficits and markets the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS®) to improve neurological health. The release includes cautionary statements about forward-looking projections regarding the company’s compliance with Nasdaq regulations.

Helius Medical Technologies has demonstrated full compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement, restoring its standing on the exchange.

The extension given by the Nasdaq Hearings Panel indicates that the company is actively working towards compliance with all continued listing requirements, which reflects proactive management and commitment to shareholder interests.

Helius is recognized as a leading neurotech company, highlighting its innovative approach in the medical device field and potential for future market growth.

The company's focus on improving the lives of individuals with neurologic deficits through its product, the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS®), positions it well within a growing sector of medical technology.

Helius Medical Technologies is still required to meet the equity requirement by June 30, 2025, indicating ongoing compliance issues with Nasdaq listing rules.



The Nasdaq Listing Qualifications hearing process remains open, suggesting uncertainty regarding the company's future compliance and potential delisting risks.



There is a cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements, indicating significant risks and uncertainties that may affect the company's projections and compliance capabilities.

What recent compliance achievement did Helius Medical Technologies announce?

Helius announced it has complied with the minimum bid price requirement set by Nasdaq's Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

What is the significance of Nasdaq's Bid Price Rule?

The Bid Price Rule ensures that a company's stock remains above a certain price level to maintain listing on the Nasdaq.

What additional compliance requirement must Helius meet by June 30, 2025?

Helius must regain compliance with the equity requirement under Listing Rule 5550(b)(1).

What is Helius Medical Technologies' main product?

Helius' main product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS®), designed to assist with neurologic deficits.

Where can I find more information about Helius Medical Technologies?

More information can be found on Helius Medical Technologies' official website at www.heliusmedical.com.

NEWTOWN, Pa., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSDT) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on delivering a novel therapeutic neuromodulation approach for balance and gait deficits, today announced that on June 3, 2025, Helius received formal notice from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (the “Panel”) indicating that Helius has evidenced full compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth Listing Rules 5550(a)(2) (the “Bid Price Rule”).





The Panel further reminded the Company that it is also required to regain compliance with the equity requirement in Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) (the “Equity Rule”) by June 30, 2025 under the extension previously granted by the Panel. Accordingly, the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications hearing process will remain open until the Company has demonstrated compliance with all of The Nasdaq Stock Market’s continued listing requirements.







About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.







Helius Medical Technologies is a leading neurotech company in the medical device field focused on neurologic deficits using orally applied technology platform that amplifies the brain’s ability to engage physiologic compensatory mechanisms and promote neuroplasticity, improving the lives of people dealing with neurologic diseases. The Company’s first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS



®



). For more information about PoNS or Helius Medical Technologies, visit



www.heliusmedical.com



.







Cautionary Disclaimer Statement







Certain statements in this news release are not based on historical facts and constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “goal,” “aim” and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's ability to achieve and maintain compliance with the Nasdaq listing rules.





The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such statements except to the extent required by law.







Investor Relations Contact







Philip Trip Taylor





Gilmartin Group





investorrelations@heliusmedical.com



