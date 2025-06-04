Helius Medical Technologies Prices $9.1 Mln Public Offering

(RTTNews) - Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) announced the pricing of its public offering of an aggregate of about 2.77 million shares of its Class A common stock, and warrants to purchase up to about 2.77 million shares of common stock, at a combined public offering price of $3.27 per share and accompanying warrants.

Each Warrant will expire two and one-half years from the issuance, will be immediately exercisable upon issuance at an initial exercise price of $7.3575 per share, subject to adjustment on the First Reset Date and the Second Reset Date and subject to a floor price therein. The warrants may also be exercised on a zero cash exercise option pursuant to which the holder may exchange each warrant for 2.0 common shares.

The company expects gross proceeds to the Company, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses, to be $9.1 million. The offering is expected to close on June 6, 2025.

