Helius Medical Technologies Inc - (HSDT) Price Target Increased by 4899.94% to 130.90

The average one-year price target for Helius Medical Technologies Inc - (NASDAQ:HSDT) has been revised to 130.90 / share. This is an increase of 4,899.94% from the prior estimate of 2.62 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 50.50 to a high of 262.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,723.12% from the latest reported closing price of 7.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Helius Medical Technologies Inc -. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 10.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSDT is 0.00%, a decrease of 35.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.12% to 722K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 228K shares representing 40.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 95.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSDT by 1,492.77% over the last quarter.

Delta Investment Management holds 56K shares representing 9.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 49K shares representing 8.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 35K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baader Bank holds 27K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company.

Helius Medical Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Helius Medical Technologies is a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness. The Company's purpose is to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain's ability to heal itself. The Company's first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNSTM).

Additional reading:

