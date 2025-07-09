Helius Medical Technologies Achieves Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements

Helius Medical Technologies confirmed compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements and will undergo a one-year monitoring period.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, receiving confirmation from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel on July 7, 2025, that it meets the equity requirement for continued listing. This follows Helius's earlier notice from June 3, 2025, confirming compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. The company, which focuses on neurotechnological solutions for balance and gait deficits, is now fully compliant with Nasdaq regulations but will be under a Mandatory Panel Monitor for one year. Helius is known for its Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, which aims to aid individuals with neurological conditions.

Potential Positives

Helius Medical Technologies has regained compliance with Nasdaq's equity requirement, ensuring its continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The company has also met the minimum bid price requirement, which is crucial for maintaining its status on the exchange.

This compliance reflects positively on Helius' financial health and operational performance, potentially increasing investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

The Company is subject to a Mandatory Panel Monitor for a period of one year, indicating ongoing scrutiny from Nasdaq.



Helius has faced prior compliance issues with Nasdaq listing rules, raising concerns about its financial stability and operational viability.



The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, signaling uncertainty regarding the Company's future performance and compliance efforts.

FAQ

What is the recent announcement from Helius Medical Technologies?

Helius Medical Technologies announced compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, including the equity requirement and minimum bid price requirement.

What does compliance with Nasdaq mean for Helius?

Compliance means Helius can continue its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, ensuring access to capital and investor confidence.

What is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator?

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator is Helius' first commercial product aimed at improving neurologic deficits through neuromodulation technology.

How long will Helius be monitored by the Nasdaq Panel?

Helius will be subject to a Mandatory Panel Monitor for one year from the date of the compliance notification.

Where can I find more information about Helius Medical Technologies?

More information can be found on Helius Medical Technologies’ website at www.heliusmedical.com.

Full Release



NEWTOWN, Pa., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSDT) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on delivering a novel therapeutic neuromodulation approach for balance and gait deficits, today announced that on July 7, 2025, Helius received formal notice from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (the “Panel”) indicating that Helius has evidenced compliance with the equity requirement in Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) (the “Equity Rule”) for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.





As previously disclosed, on June 3, 2025, the Company received formal notification from Nasdaq confirming that the Company had regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, as set forth in Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”). The Company is currently in full compliance with NASDAQ continued listing requirements.





Pursuant to Listing Rule 5815(d)(4)(B), the Company will be subject to a Mandatory Panel Monitor for a period of one year from the date of this letter.







About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.







Helius Medical Technologies is a leading neurotech company in the medical device field focused on neurologic deficits using orally applied technology platform that amplifies the brain’s ability to engage physiologic compensatory mechanisms and promote neuroplasticity, improving the lives of people dealing with neurologic diseases. The Company’s first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator. For more information about the PoNS



®



or Helius Medical Technologies, visit



www.heliusmedical.com



.







Cautionary Disclaimer Statement







Certain statements in this news release are not based on historical facts and constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “goal,” “aim” and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's ability to achieve and maintain compliance with the Nasdaq listing rules.





The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such statements except to the extent required by law.







Investor Relations Contact







Philip Trip Taylor





Gilmartin Group







investorrelations@heliusmedical.com





