News & Insights

Stocks
HSDT

Helius Medical announces exploration of strategic alternatives

November 18, 2024 — 08:11 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Helius Medical (HSDT) Technologies has initiated a process, in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, to explore a range of strategic alternatives focused on maximizing stockholder value. The deferral of a reimbursement payment determination for the PoNS Controller and inadequate PoNS Mouthpiece pricing issued by CMS in October has limited the Company’s ability to advance its operations and impeded its access to traditional financing avenues. Helius has engaged B. Riley Securities to act as a financial advisor in connection with the strategic review process. All potential strategic alternatives to maximize value, including an acquisition, merger, reverse merger, other business combination, sale of assets, licensing, and other strategic transactions, will be explored. No updates on the process are expected to be provided during the evaluation period unless and until the Board of Directors has concluded that disclosure is appropriate or required.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HSDT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HSDT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.