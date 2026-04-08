Helium Stocks Soar on Conflict and Chip Demand: 5 Names to Know

In 2026, a seemingly unlikely group of stocks has emerged as massive winners: companies involved in the helium gas industry. Several stocks in this space have put up double-bagger or higher returns during the year, including names like Avanti Helium (CVE: AVN) and Pulsar Helium (LON: PLSR).

So, what is driving the incredible moves in these stocks, and is there potential for these gains to continue? Let’s dive into how geopolitical developments and semiconductor demand are catapulting shares of helium companies.

Iran Conflict Causes Turmoil at Top Helium Supplier

While surging oil prices have been one of the most widely felt aspects of the Iran conflict, helium is being impacted significantly as well. This comes as the Arabian Gulf state Qatar produces approximately one-third of the world’s helium supply. In March, Iran launched attacks on Qatar’s Ras Laffan liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility, causing significant damage. These attacks mean that Qatar’s LNG export capacity will fall by 17%, and the damage could take several years to repair.

Helium is a byproduct of natural gas production, and thus, the country is also cutting its annual helium exports by 14%. With one of the world’s largest helium makers facing capacity constraints, prices are rising quickly.

This has greatly benefited helium stocks in other regions. Canadian-based Avanti Helium (CVE: AVN) is up nearly 300% in 2026, while Canadian stock Pulsar Helium (LON: PLSR) is up almost 150%. These companies control land across the United States and Canada, which they are looking to develop for helium production. However, they intend to capture and sell helium directly, rather than as a result of natural gas production. Shares of Desert Mountain Energy (OTCMKTS: DMEHF) have also risen more than 100% in 2026. Desert Mountain currently uses the byproduct strategy, as the company has put its direct helium plans on hold.

Qatari Helium: Asian Chipmakers Are Key Buyers

Adding to the enthusiasm around helium stocks is the fact that the gas is a key input for one of the world’s most in-demand products, semiconductors. Several steps in the chip-making process require helium due to its unique properties. With capacity already constrained at chip-making companies, helium prices could see more upward pressure as these firms look to avoid new bottlenecks.

Further exacerbating the problem is that South Korea and Taiwan get the majority of their helium from Qatar. Notably, South Korea and Taiwan are home to some of the world’s largest chip manufacturers. This includes Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS: SSNLF), and SK Hynix.

South Korea reportedly has enough helium to last until June, and Taiwan’s inventories are "stable." With the trajectory of the Iran conflict being uncertain, it is possible that more attacks could take place, impacting helium supplies further.

However, even if the conflict comes to an end, Iran has already inflicted damage on the facilities. This means that there could be a multi-year impact on the countries' helium capacity, setting up a positive scenario for names in this space.

Tiny Helium Stocks Come With Big Risks

Still, when it comes to these high-flying helium stocks, there are several very large risks to consider. First off, these companies have very low market capitalizations, making them highly volatile. Avanti and Desert Mountain’s market caps sit well below $100 million, even after huge run-ups. Meanwhile, Pulsar’s market cap sits near $300 million.

Additionally, these firms remain largely in the exploration phase of their operations, giving them little to no revenue. Due to this, their ability to actually capitalize on higher helium prices is questionable, as they have little to no helium readily available.

However, Avanti does expect to begin selling helium in mid-2026. This is likely why Avanti’s share price has risen so much more than the other two names. Despite its huge gain, the potential that Avanti can actually sell helium in the near future makes it the most interesting of these stocks. However, considerable risks remain nonetheless, with the firm being an unestablished supplier.

Analysts See Linde and Exxon Benefiting From Helium Supply Disruption

On the other hand, several massive companies produce helium. As helium is a byproduct of natural gas, certain oil companies could benefit from the disruption in Qatar. Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM), the largest U.S. energy stock by market capitalization, produces 20% of the world’s helium supply at its LaBarge facility in Wyoming.

UBS recently reiterated its Buy rating on Exxon, citing challenges in the helium market, with its $171 price target implying around 5% upside in shares.

Still, the direction of oil prices, influenced by the Iran conflict, will be a much larger driver of returns for Exxon.

Additionally, Linde (NASDAQ: LIN), a basic materials giant with a market capitalization of over $200 billion, received an upgrade from analysts at JPMorgan due to helium supply constraints.

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