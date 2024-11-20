News & Insights

Helium One Global Ltd’s AGM and Recent Discoveries

November 20, 2024 — 02:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Helium One Global Limited (GB:HE1) has released an update.

Helium One Global Ltd, listed on AIM, will hold its Annual General Meeting on December 16, 2024, where shareholders can vote on key resolutions either in person or via proxy. The company, which recently made a helium discovery in Tanzania, is transitioning into the appraisal stage after successful exploration results. Investors can follow the AGM proceedings online, but voting must be done in advance.

For further insights into GB:HE1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

