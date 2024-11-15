News & Insights

Helium One Expands Drilling at Galactica-Pegasus Project

November 15, 2024 — 02:13 am EST

Helium One Global Limited (GB:HE1) has released an update.

Helium One Global Ltd has received approval from the Colorado Energy and Carbon Management Commission to drill five additional helium wells at its Galactica-Pegasus project in Colorado, operated in partnership with Blue Star Helium. The new wells, along with a previously successful well, are expected to contribute to the initial gas gathering phase at the Galactica production facility. This development marks a significant step forward in the company’s expansion efforts in the helium market.

