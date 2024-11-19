Helium Evolution Reports Q3 Results and Drilling Progress

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSE:HEVI) has released an update.
Helium Evolution Incorporated has filed its Q3 2024 financial results, reporting a strategic focus on developing helium assets in southern Saskatchewan and maintaining a strong financial position. The company has discovered three helium sites and continues to advance its drilling operations with a new joint well project. This ongoing development aims to generate cash flow and enhance shareholder value.
