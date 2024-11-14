Heliostar Metals Sets 2024 Gold Production Targets

Heliostar Metals (TSE:HSTR) has released an update.

Heliostar Metals has announced its 2024 production guidance for the recently acquired San Agustin and La Colorada mines in Mexico, projecting gold production of up to 19,750 ounces. The company is focused on expanding its annual production and growing its resources, with five drill rigs currently in operation across its portfolio.

