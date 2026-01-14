Heliostar Metals (HSTXF) Price Target Increased by 12.11% to 3.57

The average one-year price target for Heliostar Metals (OTCPK:HSTXF) has been revised to $3.57 / share. This is an increase of 12.11% from the prior estimate of $3.19 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.49 to a high of $4.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,686.27% from the latest reported closing price of $0.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heliostar Metals. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSTXF is 1.45%, an increase of 25.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.00% to 23,184K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EPGFX - EuroPac Gold Fund holds 14,591K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,061K shares , representing a decrease of 3.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSTXF by 14.52% over the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 7,642K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UNWPX - World Precious Minerals Fund holds 950K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ORG Partners holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

