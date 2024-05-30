News & Insights

Stocks

Helios Underwriting’s Profits Soar in 2023

May 30, 2024 — 05:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Helios Underwriting (GB:HUW) has released an update.

Helios Underwriting has reported a substantial increase in profitability for the year ended December 2023, with profits before tax reaching £22.7m, a notable turnaround from the previous year’s loss of £3.9m. Gross premiums written are up by 26% to £308m, and the company’s capacity portfolio at Lloyd’s surged by 63% to £507m, signaling strong market conditions and underwriting discipline. Additionally, shareholders can anticipate a dividend and total return of capital of 19p per share, up significantly from the 3p in the prior year.

For further insights into GB:HUW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.