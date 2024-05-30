Helios Underwriting’s Profits Soar in 2023

Helios Underwriting (GB:HUW) has released an update.

Helios Underwriting has reported a substantial increase in profitability for the year ended December 2023, with profits before tax reaching £22.7m, a notable turnaround from the previous year’s loss of £3.9m. Gross premiums written are up by 26% to £308m, and the company’s capacity portfolio at Lloyd’s surged by 63% to £507m, signaling strong market conditions and underwriting discipline. Additionally, shareholders can anticipate a dividend and total return of capital of 19p per share, up significantly from the 3p in the prior year.

For further insights into GB:HUW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.