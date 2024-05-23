Helios Towers’ Successful $850M Senior Notes Offering

Helios Towers (GB:HTWS) has released an update.

Helios Towers PLC has successfully priced a $850 million offering of 7.500% Senior Notes due 2029, which was substantially oversubscribed, reaching a peak orderbook of $2.5 billion. The proceeds will be used for refinancing existing debt, including the repurchase and redemption of outstanding notes, repayment of term loan facilities, and other associated costs. The CFO of Helios Towers expressed confidence in the company’s financial strategy and its ability to provide value to stakeholders, supported by recent credit rating improvements.

