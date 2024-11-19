Helios Towers Sees Shift in Shareholder Voting Rights

Helios Towers (GB:HTWS) has released an update.

Helios Towers PLC has undergone a significant change in its shareholder structure as Helios Investment Partners LLP reduced its voting rights from 7.54% to 3.73% following the distribution of 40 million shares by Lath Holdings Ltd. This strategic move reflects in the shareholding dynamics and could potentially influence the company’s market performance.

