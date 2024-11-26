News & Insights

Helios Towers Sees Change in Major Holdings

November 26, 2024 — 04:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Helios Towers (GB:HTWS) has released an update.

Helios Towers, a prominent telecom infrastructure company, has witnessed a change in its major holdings as the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority now holds over 3% of the firm’s voting rights. This shift highlights the growing interest in Helios Towers, potentially impacting its stock market performance.

