Helios Towers Sees Change in Major Holdings

Helios Towers (GB:HTWS) has released an update.
Helios Towers, a prominent telecom infrastructure company, has witnessed a change in its major holdings as the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority now holds over 3% of the firm’s voting rights. This shift highlights the growing interest in Helios Towers, potentially impacting its stock market performance.
