Helios Towers Sees Change in Major Holdings

Helios Towers (GB:HTWS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Helios Towers, a prominent telecom infrastructure company, has witnessed a change in its major holdings as the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority now holds over 3% of the firm’s voting rights. This shift highlights the growing interest in Helios Towers, potentially impacting its stock market performance.

For further insights into GB:HTWS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.