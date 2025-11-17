Helios Towers (HTWSF) Price Target Increased by 10.07% to 2.81

The average one-year price target for Helios Towers (OTCPK:HTWSF) has been revised to $2.81 / share. This is an increase of 10.07% from the prior estimate of $2.55 dated October 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.48 to a high of $3.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 70.06% from the latest reported closing price of $1.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Helios Towers. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTWSF is 0.27%, an increase of 5.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.51% to 114,983K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 16,457K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,477K shares , representing an increase of 5.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTWSF by 0.22% over the last quarter.

MGLAX - MFS Global Real Estate Fund A holds 14,196K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,419K shares , representing a decrease of 50.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTWSF by 12.19% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,737K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,522K shares , representing a decrease of 6.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTWSF by 4.59% over the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund holds 9,332K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,598K shares , representing a decrease of 2.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTWSF by 10.73% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,082K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,932K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTWSF by 8.58% over the last quarter.

