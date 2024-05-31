News & Insights

Stocks

Helios Towers Concludes Senior Notes Tender Offer

May 31, 2024 — 12:00 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Helios Towers (GB:HTWS) has released an update.

Helios Towers PLC’s subsidiary HTA Group, Ltd. has successfully concluded its cash purchase offer for all outstanding 7.000% Senior Notes due 2025, with approximately 84.5% of the notes tendered by the expiration date. The purchase and accrued interest payments for these notes will be settled on June 4, 2024, following a successful new note offering expected to fund this tender offer. Subsequent to the tender offer, the remaining outstanding notes are set for redemption on June 18, 2024.

For further insights into GB:HTWS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HTWSF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.