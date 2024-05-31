Helios Towers Concludes Senior Notes Tender Offer

Helios Towers (GB:HTWS) has released an update.

Helios Towers PLC’s subsidiary HTA Group, Ltd. has successfully concluded its cash purchase offer for all outstanding 7.000% Senior Notes due 2025, with approximately 84.5% of the notes tendered by the expiration date. The purchase and accrued interest payments for these notes will be settled on June 4, 2024, following a successful new note offering expected to fund this tender offer. Subsequent to the tender offer, the remaining outstanding notes are set for redemption on June 18, 2024.

