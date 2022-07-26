Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO) stock performs better than its underlying earnings growth over last five years

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But you can do a lot better than that by buying good quality businesses for attractive prices. For example, the Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HLIO) share price is 55% higher than it was five years ago, which is more than the market average. In stark contrast, the stock price has actually fallen 19% in the last year.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Helios Technologies investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Helios Technologies managed to grow its earnings per share at 30% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 9% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:HLIO Earnings Per Share Growth July 26th 2022

We know that Helios Technologies has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Helios Technologies will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Helios Technologies the TSR over the last 5 years was 60%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 15% in the twelve months, Helios Technologies shareholders did even worse, losing 18% (even including dividends). Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 10% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Helios Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Helios Technologies that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

