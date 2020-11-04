Helios Technologies, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

As you might know, Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) just kicked off its latest quarterly results with some very strong numbers. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 5.7% to hit US$123m. Helios Technologies also reported a statutory profit of US$0.40, which was an impressive 28% above what the analysts had forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:HLIO Earnings and Revenue Growth November 4th 2020

After the latest results, the five analysts covering Helios Technologies are now predicting revenues of US$571.7m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a decent 15% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to bounce 247% to US$2.44. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$529.4m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.98 in 2021. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Helios Technologies' future following the latest results, with a very substantial lift in the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 7.1% to US$50.33per share. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Helios Technologies, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$57.00 and the most bearish at US$47.00 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that Helios Technologies' revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 15% increase next year well below the historical 24%p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.4% next year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Helios Technologies is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Helios Technologies following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Helios Technologies going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 4 warning signs for Helios Technologies that you need to be mindful of.

