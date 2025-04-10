Helios Technologies (HLIO) Soars 11.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Helios Technologies, Inc. HLIO shares rallied 11.4% in the last trading session to close at $28.74. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 30.5% loss over the past four weeks.

Helios Technologies’ shares got a boost from the news that the Trump administration announced a temporary halt on reciprocal tariffs for dozens of countries. This policy shift was aimed at counteracting the sharp sell-off in the market and easing worries that higher tariffs might trigger a recession.

This maker of screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -34%. Revenues are expected to be $186.6 million, down 12% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Helios Technologies, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on HLIO going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Helios Technologies belongs to the Zacks Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Another stock from the same industry, Ferguson plc (FERG), closed the last trading session 11.2% higher at $164.60. Over the past month, FERG has returned -5.7%.

For Ferguson plc , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -11.4% over the past month to $2.02. This represents a change of -12.9% from what the company reported a year ago. Ferguson plc currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Helios Technologies, Inc (HLIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ferguson plc (FERG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.