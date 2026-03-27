Helios Technologies (HLIO) Price Target Increased by 11.30% to 78.34

The average one-year price target for Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO) has been revised to $78.34 / share. This is an increase of 11.30% from the prior estimate of $70.38 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $86.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.25% from the latest reported closing price of $65.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 240 funds or institutions reporting positions in Helios Technologies. This is an decrease of 185 owner(s) or 43.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLIO is 0.18%, an increase of 10.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.55% to 33,506K shares. The put/call ratio of HLIO is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,998K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 930K shares , representing an increase of 53.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLIO by 120.92% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 1,552K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,660K shares , representing a decrease of 6.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLIO by 0.60% over the last quarter.

Sara-Bay Financial holds 1,205K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,207K shares , representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLIO by 11.21% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 994K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,167K shares , representing a decrease of 17.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLIO by 8.66% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 926K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,531K shares , representing a decrease of 65.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLIO by 44.07% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.