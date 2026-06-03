Is Helios Technologies (HLIO) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Helios Technologies (HLIO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Helios Technologies is one of 181 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Helios Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HLIO's full-year earnings has moved 4% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, HLIO has gained about 56.1% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 16.1%. This means that Helios Technologies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Luxfer (LXFR). The stock has returned 29.8% year-to-date.

For Luxfer, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Helios Technologies belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.6% this year, meaning that HLIO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Luxfer is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Helios Technologies and Luxfer as they could maintain their solid performance.

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Helios Technologies, Inc (HLIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.