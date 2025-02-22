HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Preview: Recent $HLIO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES ($HLIO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $179,392,500 and earnings of $0.35 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $HLIO stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES Insider Trading Activity
HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES insiders have traded $HLIO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HLIO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MATTEO ARDUINI (President of Hydraulics, EMEA) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $215,920
- DIANA SACCHI sold 615 shares for an estimated $33,154
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 708,715 shares (+5804.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,637,037
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 559,459 shares (-27.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,974,249
- BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 282,656 shares (-15.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,617,763
- CONESTOGA CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 266,127 shares (+15.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,879,909
- SARA-BAY FINANCIAL added 247,088 shares (+25.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,030,008
- ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P. added 195,779 shares (+362.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,739,574
- UBS GROUP AG added 133,275 shares (+567.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,949,396
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.