Helios Technologies Buys NEM S.r.l. For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - Helios Technologies (HLIO) said it agreed to buy NEM S.r.l., a hydraulic solutions company.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"This acquisition will optimize Helios's position to expand our geographic reach, particularly in electro-hydraulics, by growing our OEM business throughout the world. In addition, this acquisition gives us more CVT manufacturing capability in Europe, said Josef Matosevic, Helios's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Helios expects to close the transaction in the third quarter of 2021.

