Helios Technologies About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (HLIO)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/1/22, Helios Technologies Inc (Symbol: HLIO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.09, payable on 7/20/22. As a percentage of HLIO's recent stock price of $65.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HLIO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.55% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HLIO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HLIO's low point in its 52 week range is $60.73 per share, with $114.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.63.
In Wednesday trading, Helios Technologies Inc shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.
