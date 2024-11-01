Helios Fairfax Partners Announces CFO Transition

Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation (TSE:HFPC.U) has released an update.

Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation is streamlining its finance and investment management operations by appointing Jennifer Lisbey as the new CFO, replacing Belinda Blades. Lisbey, a seasoned finance executive from Pantheon Ventures, will bring her expertise to drive the company’s strategic growth and financial efficiencies.

