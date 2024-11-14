Helios Energy Welcomes New Director Philipp Kin

Helios Energy Ltd (AU:HE8) has released an update.

Helios Energy Ltd has announced the appointment of Philipp Kin as a new director, effective from November 15, 2024. Notably, Kin currently holds no shares or interests in the company’s securities, marking a fresh start in his role within the company. Investors might find this development significant as it could influence future strategic decisions.

