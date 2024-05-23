Helios Energy Boosts Gas Production in Texas

Helios Energy Ltd (AU:HE8) has released an update.

Helios Energy Ltd has revitalized its Presidio 52#1 well, achieving a post-workover production of 839,000 cubic feet per day of wet gas, indicating a significant potential increase in oil and gas production. In collaboration with Macaw Energies LLC, Helios plans to utilize a proprietary liquefaction process to maximize natural gas production and reduce waste at its Presidio Oil & Gas Project in Texas. This development is part of Helios’ broader strategy to enhance gas commercialization and tap into the substantial wet gas resources of the region.

