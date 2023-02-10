Helion Venture Partners Cuts Stake in PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM)

Fintel reports that Helion Venture Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.45MM shares of PubMatic, Inc. Class A (PUBM). This represents 1.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.41MM shares and 5.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 81.30% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.31% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for PubMatic, Inc. is $20.23. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 32.31% from its latest reported closing price of $15.29.

The projected annual revenue for PubMatic, Inc. is $290MM, an increase of 12.75%. The projected annual EPS is $0.50, a decrease of 41.72%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 322 funds or institutions reporting positions in PubMatic, Inc.. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PUBM is 0.09%, a decrease of 1.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.90% to 23,409K shares. The put/call ratio of PUBM is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Fiera Capital holds 1,295K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,360K shares, representing a decrease of 5.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUBM by 61.33% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 1,220K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,187K shares, representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUBM by 84.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,165K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,240K shares, representing a decrease of 6.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUBM by 2.53% over the last quarter.

Graham Holdings holds 1,082K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 852K shares, representing an increase of 21.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUBM by 44.28% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,029K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,063K shares, representing a decrease of 3.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUBM by 5.65% over the last quarter.

PubMatic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PubMatic, Inc. delivers superior revenue to publishers by being a sell-side platform of choice for agencies and advertisers. The PubMatic platform empowers independent app developers and publishers to maximize their digital advertising monetization while enabling advertisers to increase ROI by reaching and engaging their target audiences in brand-safe, premium environments across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, PubMatic has created an efficient, global infrastructure and remains at the forefront of programmatic innovation. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, PubMatic operates 14 offices and eight data centers worldwide.

