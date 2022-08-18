Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Revenue Estimates By 16%

Today is shaping up negative for Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative.

After the downgrade, the two analysts covering Heliogen are now predicting revenues of US$20m in 2022. If met, this would reflect a sizeable 52% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 34% to US$0.54. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$24m and losses of US$0.55 per share in 2022. So there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a substantial haircut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time holding losses per share steady. NYSE:HLGN Earnings and Revenue Growth August 18th 2022

The consensus price target fell 26% to US$9.42, with the analysts clearly concerned about the weaker revenue outlook and expectation of ongoing losses. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Heliogen at US$19.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$4.25. So we wouldn't be assigning too much credibility to analyst price targets in this case, because there are clearly some widely differing views on what kind of performance this business can generate. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily on the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that Heliogen's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 130% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 810% growth over the last year. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 13% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while Heliogen's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

Unfortunately, analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. The consensus price target fell measurably, with analysts seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of Heliogen's future valuation. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Heliogen after today.

That said, the analysts might have good reason to be negative on Heliogen, given major dilution from new stock issuance in the past year. Learn more, and discover the 1 other warning sign we've identified, for free on our platform here.

