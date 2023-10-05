Heliogen Inc - (HLGN) Price Target Increased by 3400.00% to 16.07

The average one-year price target for Heliogen Inc - (NYSE:HLGN) has been revised to 16.06 / share. This is an increase of 3,400.00% from the prior estimate of 0.46 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.84 to a high of 23.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 488.46% from the latest reported closing price of 2.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heliogen Inc -. This is a decrease of 47 owner(s) or 29.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLGN is 0.00%, a decrease of 34.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 33.14% to 21,941K shares. The put/call ratio of HLGN is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,874K shares representing 82.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Shanda Payment Holdings holds 1,359K shares representing 23.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,321K shares representing 22.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,014K shares, representing a decrease of 52.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLGN by 42.48% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,270K shares representing 21.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 1,204K shares representing 20.49% ownership of the company.

Heliogen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Heliogen is a renewable energy technology company focused on eliminating the need for fossil fuels in heavy industry and powering a sustainable future. The company’s AI-enabled, modular concentrated solar technology aims to cost-effectively deliver near 24/7 carbon-free energy in the form of heat, power, or green hydrogen fuel at scale – for the first time in history. Heliogen was created at Idealab, the leading technology incubator founded by Bill Gross in 1996.

