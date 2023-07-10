Heliogen Appoints Sagar Kurada As CFO

(RTTNews) - Heliogen, Inc. (HLGN), a provider of AI-enabled concentrating solar energy technology, on Monday, announced the appointment of Sagar Kurada as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Strategy.

Kurada will be taking over from Kelly Rosser, who has served as interim CFO since February 2023. Rosser will continue in her role as Chief Accounting Officer.

Previously Kurada served as CFO at Newlight Technologies, where he led initiatives around the company's financial and market responsiveness strategies. Prior to that, he served as the CFO of Eos Energy Enterprises where he oversaw Eos' entry to public markets and led the company's finance organization.

At Heliogen, he is set to work with the Company's management team, and the recently announced Corporate Strategy Committee to lead the finance organization to execute the Company's mission of industrial decarbonization.

