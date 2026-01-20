Markets
HLEO

Helio Appoints Mark Knauf As CFO Ahead Of Planned NYSE Uplisting

January 20, 2026 — 06:35 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Helio Corporation (HLEO) on Tuesday said it has appointed Mark Knauf as chief financial officer, as the company strengthens its financial governance ahead of a planned uplisting to the New York Stock Exchange.

Knauf, a certified public accountant, brings more than 32 years of experience in business and tax accounting and economic consulting. He is the president of Mark H. Knauf, P.A., and managing director of Englewood Property Holdings, LLC.

Helio said Knauf's appointment supports its remediation plan to address material weaknesses in internal controls, including strengthening financial reporting and segregation of duties, as it works to meet GAAP, SEC and NYSE requirements.

The company added that its NYSE application and Form S-1 registration statement remain active and will be updated following the filing of its annual Form 10-K, expected in late January 2026.

"This appointment strengthens Helios foundation at a pivotal moment for the Company," said Ed Cabrera, Chief Executive Officer of Helio.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HLEO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.