Helikon Investments Ups Stake in Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel (GB:DAL) has released an update.

Helikon Investments Limited has increased its stake in Dalata Hotel Group PLC, crossing the 6% threshold of total voting rights. This results from various cash-settled equity swaps, with the most recent transaction occurring on May 27, 2024, and the company being notified on May 30, 2024. The total voting rights now held by Helikon, through the Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master ICAV, amount to 6.0035%.

For further insights into GB:DAL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.