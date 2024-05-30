News & Insights

Helikon Investments Ups Stake in Dalata Hotel Group

May 30, 2024 — 07:54 am EDT

Dalata Hotel (GB:DAL) has released an update.

Helikon Investments Limited has increased its stake in Dalata Hotel Group PLC, crossing the 6% threshold of total voting rights. This results from various cash-settled equity swaps, with the most recent transaction occurring on May 27, 2024, and the company being notified on May 30, 2024. The total voting rights now held by Helikon, through the Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master ICAV, amount to 6.0035%.

