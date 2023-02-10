Helikon Investments Increases Position in Eldorado Gold (EGO)

Fintel reports that Helikon Investments has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 23.37MM shares of Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO). This represents 12.65% of the company.

In their previous filing dated September 8, 2022 they reported 21.82MM shares and 11.81% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.12% and an increase in total ownership of 0.84% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.50% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eldorado Gold is $10.63. The forecasts range from a low of $7.59 to a high of $12.94. The average price target represents an increase of 15.50% from its latest reported closing price of $9.20.

The projected annual revenue for Eldorado Gold is $1,034MM. The projected annual EPS is $0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 220 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eldorado Gold. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EGO is 0.34%, a decrease of 0.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.00% to 140,556K shares. The put/call ratio of EGO is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 19,909K shares representing 10.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,788K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGO by 11.40% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith & holds 9,794K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,814K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGO by 21.46% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 9,477K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,785K shares, representing a decrease of 3.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGO by 6.84% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 6,329K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,555K shares, representing a decrease of 3.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGO by 1.19% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 5,248K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,849K shares, representing a decrease of 11.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGO by 1.21% over the last quarter.

Eldorado Gold Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eldorado Gold Corporation is a Canadian company that owns and operates gold mines in Turkey, Greece and Canada. Since its merger with European Goldfields in 2011 the company has been pursuing the development of the Skouries mine, Olympias mine and Stratoni mine in Greece.

