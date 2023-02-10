Helikon Investments Cuts Stake in Corporacion America Airports S.A (CAAP)

Fintel reports that Helikon Investments has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.53MM shares of Corporacion America Airports S.A (CAAP). This represents 5.23% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 2, 2022 they reported 9.44MM shares and 5.78% of the company, a decrease in shares of 9.58% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.55% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.90% Downside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Corporacion America Airports S.A is $7.70. The forecasts range from a low of $6.87 to a high of $8.72. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.90% from its latest reported closing price of $9.38.

The projected annual revenue for Corporacion America Airports S.A is $1,291MM, an increase of 4.20%. The projected annual EPS is $0.39, a decrease of 54.78%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corporacion America Airports S.A. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAAP is 0.44%, a decrease of 12.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.56% to 20,303K shares. The put/call ratio of CAAP is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 7,256K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,866K shares, representing an increase of 5.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAAP by 28.67% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 725K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 716K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAAP by 24.10% over the last quarter.

RWC Asset Management LLP holds 704K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 717K shares, representing a decrease of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAAP by 20.54% over the last quarter.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp holds 439K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund holds 298K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 340K shares, representing a decrease of 14.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAAP by 15.10% over the last quarter.

Corporacion America Airports Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airport sin 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2million passengers.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.