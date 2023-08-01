News & Insights

Helicopter crashes in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos

August 01, 2023

Written by Angela Ukomadu for Reuters ->

ABUJA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - A helicopter crashed and burst into flames in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos on Tuesday, emergency services said.

The helicopter came down in Ikeja, a busy area of the city, said Ibrahim Farinloye, Lagos state spokesperson for the National Emergency Management Agency. He said two people were on board and have been rescued alive.

Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency said the helicopter crash-landed on a road in front of the United Bank for Africa building in Lagos. He added that four people were taken to hospital.

Nigeria's accident bureau said it had yet to gather enough information on the crash, which happened at around 1600 (1500 GMT).

