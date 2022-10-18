Helicopter carrying pilgrims crashes in India, killing six

Contributor
Saurabh Sharma Reuters
Published

A helicopter carrying pilgrims to Kedarnath in India's Himalayan region crashed on Tuesday, killing all six on board, a police official said.

By Saurabh Sharma

NEW DELHI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - A helicopter carrying pilgrims to Kedarnath in India's Himalayan region crashed on Tuesday, killing all six on board, a police official said.

Two pilots and four pilgrims died in the crash in the northern state of Uttarakhand, its police chief, Ashok Kumar, told Reuters by telephone, adding that a rescue team had been sent to the site.

Footage from Reuters partner ANI showed smoke billowing from a spot nestled in between some hills, surrounded by dark clouds.

It is too early to determine the cause of the accident, but poor weather could be a factor, Kumar added.

Kedarnath is a key pilgrimage site that shuts every winter.

(Reporting by Saurabh Sharma in Lucknow, Writing by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Clarence Fernandez)

((tanvi.mehta@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/TanviMehta710;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More