Helical PLC Updates 2025 Interim Dividend Dates

Helical (GB:HLCL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Helical PLC has corrected a typographical error in the ex-dividend date for its 2025 interim dividend, now set for December 5, 2024. The rest of the dividend timetable remains unchanged, with the payment date scheduled for January 15, 2025. Investors should update their records to reflect this adjustment.

For further insights into GB:HLCL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.