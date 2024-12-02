News & Insights

Helical PLC Updates 2025 Interim Dividend Dates

December 02, 2024 — 06:04 am EST

Helical (GB:HLCL) has released an update.

Helical PLC has corrected a typographical error in the ex-dividend date for its 2025 interim dividend, now set for December 5, 2024. The rest of the dividend timetable remains unchanged, with the payment date scheduled for January 15, 2025. Investors should update their records to reflect this adjustment.

