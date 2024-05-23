Helical PLC Optimistic Despite Economic Challenges

Helical (GB:HLCL) has released an update.

Helical PLC has reported a challenging year marked by economic volatility, with a leadership change as Gerald Kaye will be succeeded by Matthew Bonning-Snook. Despite a backdrop of higher interest rates affecting investment yields, the company anticipates a market upturn with inflation normalizing and interest rate declines, positioning it well for future rental growth in premium office spaces. Helical is focused on leveraging its development pipeline and reducing operational costs to drive shareholder value, supported by a three-year strategic plan that includes business cost reduction and management incentives.

