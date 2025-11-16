Helical (LSE:HLCL) Price Target Decreased by 12.83% to 264.52

The average one-year price target for Helical (LSE:HLCL) has been revised to 264.52 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 12.83% from the prior estimate of 303.45 GBX dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 184.83 GBX to a high of 315.00 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.60% from the latest reported closing price of 201.00 GBX / share.

Helical Maintains 2.44% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.44%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.55% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Helical. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 13.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLCL is 0.11%, an increase of 7.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 41.03% to 4,714K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,385K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,440K shares , representing a decrease of 3.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLCL by 5.70% over the last quarter.

REIZX - Third Avenue International Real Estate Value Fund Z Class holds 521K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JERAX - Janus Henderson Global Real Estate Fund holds 434K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares , representing a decrease of 15.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLCL by 7.46% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 416K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 761K shares , representing a decrease of 82.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLCL by 46.27% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 396K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 392K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLCL by 0.70% over the last quarter.

