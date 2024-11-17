Helia Group’s Strategic Share Buy-Back Initiative

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd (AU:HLI) has released an update.

Helia Group Limited has announced a continuation of its on-market buy-back program, with a total of 171,328 ordinary fully paid shares repurchased recently. This move is part of an ongoing effort, with over 15 million shares already bought back prior to this update. Investors might see this as a sign of the company’s confidence in its stock value.

