Helia Group’s Strategic Buy-Back on ASX

October 28, 2024 — 05:58 pm EDT

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd (AU:HLI) has released an update.

Helia Group Limited has announced a daily buy-back of its ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, as part of its ongoing strategy to optimize capital structure. The company reported buying back a total of 184,734 securities on the previous day, bringing the cumulative buy-back to over 13 million shares. This move is likely to attract attention from investors looking for opportunities in the financial markets.

