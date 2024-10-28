Helia Group’s Strategic Buy-Back on ASX

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd (AU:HLI) has released an update.

Helia Group Limited has announced a daily buy-back of its ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, as part of its ongoing strategy to optimize capital structure. The company reported buying back a total of 184,734 securities on the previous day, bringing the cumulative buy-back to over 13 million shares. This move is likely to attract attention from investors looking for opportunities in the financial markets.

For further insights into AU:HLI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.