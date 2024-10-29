Helia Group Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

News & Insights

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd (AU:HLI) has released an update.

Helia Group Limited has announced an update on their ongoing share buy-back program, with 228,203 shares repurchased on the previous day, bringing the total to over 13.4 million shares. This move is part of their strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares in the market.

