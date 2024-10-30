Helia Group Sees Mixed Results Amid Strong Investments

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd (AU:HLI) has released an update.

Helia Group Limited reported a mixed financial performance for 3Q24, with gross written premiums showing a slight decline, but a notable increase in net investment revenue due to strong returns from bonds, equities, and infrastructure investments. Despite lower insurance revenue compared to the previous year, the company benefited from negative incurred claims, which contributed to a solid statutory net profit after tax. Helia remains optimistic about its full-year guidance, highlighting the resilience of its investment strategy amidst changing market conditions.

