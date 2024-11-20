Helia Group Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Activity

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd (AU:HLI) has released an update.

Helia Group Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing on-market buy-back, with a recent acquisition of 272,313 fully paid ordinary shares. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure effectively. Investors may find this buy-back activity indicative of Helia’s confidence in its financial stability.

