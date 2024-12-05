News & Insights

Helia Group Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back

December 05, 2024 — 05:03 pm EST

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd (AU:HLI) has released an update.

Helia Group Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing a buy-back of 206,483 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day. The total number of securities repurchased before this update stands at 16,907,145, highlighting the company’s strategic efforts to manage its share capital.

