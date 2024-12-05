Helia Group Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd (AU:HLI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Helia Group Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing a buy-back of 206,483 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day. The total number of securities repurchased before this update stands at 16,907,145, highlighting the company’s strategic efforts to manage its share capital.

For further insights into AU:HLI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.