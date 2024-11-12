Helia Group Limited Continues Active Share Buy-Back Program

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd (AU:HLI) has released an update.
Helia Group Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing on-market share buy-back program, with 81,232 ordinary fully paid securities repurchased on the previous day. This activity is part of a larger effort, with over 15 million securities bought back prior to the latest update, reflecting the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.
